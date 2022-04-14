You’re going to need the umbrella because he scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. We’ve already seen some showers this morning the rain chances will only climb as we go into the afternoon primetime chance we’ll be right around five o’clock. It looks like temperatures going from the mid 60s kind of mild start. Definitely don’t need a jacket this morning and then low 80s this afternoon. There is a marginal risk for severe storms. lowest level threat still 5% chance of damaging winds, less than a 5% chance large hail 2% chance of less than 2% chance of a tornado which again, Storm picture 10 doesn’t even mention but I’ll just throw that in there. Thursday 12pm The 9pm That’s today and then this evening showers and storms early than coming to an end generally at 10 o’clock. 79 To 69 showers and thunderstorms tonight. 58. They’re going to end and we’ll have a beautiful Friday but Saturday, Sunday and Monday but turn to good rain chances. Daytime highs will be pretty warm but a cooler and drier. airmass does filter in by Tuesday.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.