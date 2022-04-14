ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As we head into the rest of this work week, temperatures will mainly remain in the 80s. With lows getting down into the 50s. But what is going to happen with those showers and thunderstorms? Well, we will be dealing with showers and thunderstorms a little bit this evening. But it’s not going to be overwhelming coverage. A lot of it’s going to take place into the overnight hours. Those showers and thunderstorms aren’t expected to have any severe weather with them. It is still good to practice good thunderstorms safety. When thunders rollers go indoors. Friday is going to be a nice, sunny day with highs in the 80s. No storms are expected, but instead, we will enjoy plenty of sunshine across the area. Now, as we head into your weekend, that’s when things will start changing. We’ll start seeing more showers and thunderstorms being likely those showers and thunderstorms will provide us with a lot of heavy rainfall for Saturday and Sunday and going well into your Monday as well. But after that, a high-pressure system won’t be taking over. This high-pressure system will keep us relatively dry throughout the rest of the forecast period, which will be going on into the next weekend as well. So things will be improving, but we need to get through a few showers and thunderstorms first highs during the period of next week. will be mainly sitting in the mid to upper 70s Before climbing into the 80s by Wednesday and mid-80s By Thursday. We’ll also be seeing cooler temperatures into the overnight hours starting in the 50s by Tuesday night and then rising as the week

