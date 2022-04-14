Ask the Expert
Bainbridge soccer star signs with Thomas University

Four year starter for the Bearcats and soccer star Mason Ard will only be traveling 34 miles...
Four year starter for the Bearcats and soccer star Mason Ard will only be traveling 34 miles away to his new home.(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Four year starter for the Bearcats and soccer star Mason Ard will only be traveling 34 miles away to his new home.

As he signed with Thomas University, a program his family has ties to.

Mason Ard signed to Thomas University a program his family has ties to
Mason Ard signed to Thomas University a program his family has ties to(WALB)

His uncle played soccer there and he told us how just how proud he would be of him today..

Ard has scored many goals throughout his high school career.

He’s striving to get the nighthawks back on the right track.

“I’m looking to just go into TU doing what I can do and help the team. TU is a good program and I think if I just come in here and have that mindset to control what I could control and play my best game and I feel like we could turn it around” said Ard.

Ard said as soon as he stepped foot on their campus, he felt welcomed and it was the right fit.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

