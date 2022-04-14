Atlanta rapper known as Cash Out accused of rape, sex trafficking

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta rapper John Michael Hakeem Gibson, also known as Cash Out, is facing multiple charges of rape, sex trafficking and luring women into prostitution, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the indictment for Gibson and four others, they formed Pyrez Music Group LLC to promote the rapper’s music and brand.

However, the defendants are accused of using the company to coerce, entice and recruit young women to engage in commercial sexual activitiy.

The women reportedly expected to receive financial opportunities and personal benefits, including but not limited to, increased power and status within the company.

The other defendants listed in the indictment are:

Linda Smith AKA Morenika Vinie and “Mama Cash Out”

Kierra Danieele Adams AKA “Boots”

Tyrone Orlando Taylor AKA “Rooskie”

Demetrius Lamont Edwards AKA “Drama”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.