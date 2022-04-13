Ask the Expert
Valdosta Fire Department recruits train on actual home fire

By Alicia Lewis
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department (VPD) put their recruits to the test Wednesday with hands-on training. On average, they put out more than 200 fires a year.

Fire Chief Brian Boutwell says the foundation of the fire department’s training for the city of Valdosta is to help the new recruits learn the proper way to be safe during a real fire.

Valdosta Fire Department Train & Burn Training

HAPPENING NOW: Valdosta Fire Department conducting a “train & burn”. Actively burning a home and training all new hires to safely put it out. The fire men and women here just finished up their schooling and now it’s time for them to show what they have learned. Join me on WALB News 10 to hear from the trainee’s and what inspired them to pursue this career. ￼

Posted by Alicia Lewis WALB on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

“We built the confidence in our employees so they don’t have that fear that citizens may see,” Chief Boutwell says.

During the month of March, VPD responded to 413 fire-related issues. These trainings are critical because their jobs will be non-stop.

One of the recruits says she was expecting more of the military-style training but says it has been the total opposite.

She says the captains were always there willing to help her and her peers.

“It was a good experience getting to know all my classmates. I loved it,” she explained.

These live fire trainings are done at least four times out the year to help bring in a new class of firefighters.

