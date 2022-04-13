Thomasville man pleads guilty to federal gun charge

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomasville man with a “violent criminal history” pleaded guilty to a firearms charge in federal court, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia said Wednesday.

Torrieo Monte Johnson, aka Corker, 39, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in federal court on Monday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Johnson has a criminal history that may subject him to armed career criminal status, which carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for July 20.

“Felons with violent criminal histories simply cannot possess guns, let alone stolen ones,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Leary. “Under the Project Safe Neighborhoods program, our office is working closely with our law enforcement and community partners to focus enforcement efforts where they are needed most and hold violent repeat offenders accountable.”

“Violent repeat offenders possessing stolen firearms is a dangerous combination,” said ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Beau Kolodka. “In this case, we have the best possible outcome in that a stolen firearm has been removed from the streets and Mr. Johnson will spend a significant amount of time in federal prison.”

According to court documents and other evidence, Johnson and another individual ran from Thomasville Police Department officers after they discovered multiple weapons inside the vehicle Johnson was driving on June 26, 2019. The officers found a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a .22 semi-automatic rifle, and a Spikes Tactical .223 semi-automatic rifle, along with multiple firearm magazines and boxes of ammunition, the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a Wednesday release. The Spikes Tactical weapon was reported stolen during a burglary at a Thomasville residence on June 17, 2019.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said arrest warrants were issued for Johnson and he was captured in Tallahassee on July 3, 2019.

Johnson has previous felony convictions for first-degree arson, distribution of a controlled substance, and burglary, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

