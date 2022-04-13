Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Severe weather, tornado in Texas injures 23

A tornado and severe weather caused damage in Bell County, Texas, on Tuesday. (Source: KWTX/CNN)
By KWTX staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALADO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The severe weather and tornado that struck in the Salado area Tuesday evening leveled buildings, downed power lines, uprooted trees and injured at least 23 people, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.

Of those injured, 12 required hospitalization and one appears to be in critical condition, Blackburn said.

According to the county judge, the first call regarding a tornado was received at about 5:37 p.m. Tuesday. Dozens of calls soon followed after the tornado crossed from northern Williamson County into the Salado area in southern Bell County, KWTX reported.

Blackburn said search and rescue crews have done multiple walkthroughs and, as of 10 p.m. on Tuesday, believe everyone in the storm-ravaged area is accounted for.

“Buildings were reduced to rubble and power lines are scattered all over the place,” Blackburn said, “The damage is extensive and, at this time, to not have any fatalities is very significant.”

Blackburn said the county is ready to provide an emergency shelter to those affected, but homeowners afflicted by the storm turned down help Tuesday evening.

The focus will now turn to cleaning up the debris from damaged homes and restoring downed power lines in the area.

“There will be many, many days of cleanup after this,” the county judge warned.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement was looking for Harold Deshawn Alexander, Jr. in connection to the shooting.
Update: Suspect who shot at Thomasville police officer with rifle caught
He was charged after a manhunt for him ended on Tuesday.
Update: Suspect in Lee Co. manhunt in custody
The Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office needs the community’s help in searching for a...
Dougherty DA’s Office needs help finding information on vehicle, owner
Shamari Bunkley, 28, was arrested Tuesday. He was charged with child molestation, enticing a...
Man facing Crisp Co. child molestation charges
Arrest warrants have been issued for Richard Burrell, 54. The warrants, which were issued on...
Sylvester insurance agent charged with fraud

Latest News

Jonathan Walker, 18, is admitted into 27 colleges and universities. Including multiple Ivy...
Florida high school senior gets into 27 schools, including Ivy League
Damage to a house on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road is pictured near Salado, Texas, on...
Woman killed by falling tree as storms hit Midwest, South
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
Couple found dead as wildfire destroys New Mexico homes
FILE - Heather Randazzo, a grow employee at Compassionate Care Foundation's medical marijuana...
New Jersey to start recreational marijuana sales April 21
President Joe Biden talks to guests after speaking at POET Bioprocessing in Menlo, Iowa,...
Biden administration unveils steps to boost equity in government