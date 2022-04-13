Ask the Expert
Saban: Current state of college football not ‘sustainable’

Alabama coach Nick Saban is concerned about the current state of college football.
Alabama coach Nick Saban is concerned about the current state of college football.(WBRC)
By RALPH D. RUSSO
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban is concerned about the current state of college football. He recently told The Associated Press “I don’t think what we’re doing right now is a sustainable model.”

The new era of college athletics sees players having more opportunities to earn money than ever before and more power to determine where they play.

Saban says if college athletes are going to be paid, he would like Alabama to provide the same amount to everyone on his team while supporting their ability to earn as much as they can in endorsement and sponsorship deals after they get to college.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

