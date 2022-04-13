Man facing Crisp Co. child molestation charges

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is facing child molestation charges out of Crisp County, according to law enforcement.

Shamari Bunkley, 28, was arrested Tuesday. He was charged with child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and computer pornography. All three charges are felonies.

The arrest came after an “investigation by the Cordele Police Detective Division that began earlier this month when the victim’s parent discovered lewd messages,” the Cordele Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

