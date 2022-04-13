Ask the Expert
Man facing Crisp Co. child molestation charges

Shamari Bunkley, 28, was arrested Tuesday. He was charged with child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and computer pornography. All three charges are felonies.(Source: Cordele Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is facing child molestation charges out of Crisp County, according to law enforcement.

Shamari Bunkley, 28, was arrested Tuesday. He was charged with child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and computer pornography. All three charges are felonies.

The arrest came after an “investigation by the Cordele Police Detective Division that began earlier this month when the victim’s parent discovered lewd messages,” the Cordele Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Posted by Cordele Police Department on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

