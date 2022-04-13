Ask the Expert
Lowndes introduces Zach Grage as newest head football coach

Lowndes introduced Zach Grage as the Vikings newest head football coach on Tuesday night
By Kyle Logan
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A new era is set to begin over in Titletown this fall, just 12 days after Jamey DuBose announced his resignation from Lowndes.

The Vikings as of Tuesday night, found their man who is hoping to bring the program it’s first state title since 2007.

It’s a man that is no stranger to South Georgia, the Lowndes County School Board voted to approve the hiring of former Thomasville head football coach Zach Grage as the new head coach of the Vikings football program.

Grage calling Lowndes a destination job, making it very clear to the hundreds of Viking fans inside the Performing Arts Center on Tuesday that he is here for the long haul.

His success in South Georgia has landed him the keys to one of the most storied programs in the country and he’s not going to let a moment go to waste.

“Being able to come here and have those resources and have the people who are willing to do anything and everything, that’s what I’m most looking forward too,” said Grage. “I think football is football and to play it on this stage, at this school, with this storied tradition of course which is something we’re familiar with. But then also the support I mean there was enough people here to fill half the stadium. So I think it’ll hit tomorrow a little bit when I see the kids running around on the field a little bit, working out in the weightlifting class. And that first time running out on Friday nights at that stadium is going to be unreal.”

It was a big night for Grage and now a new era begins.

