Goodwill to open retail store, donation center in Douglas

A Goodwill location in Albany.
A Goodwill location in Albany.(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A new Goodwill store is coming to the Douglas community.

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers is set to open a new retail store in Douglas on Friday, April 22. The new store will have an 8,740 square foot sales floor in addition to a 2,430 square foot production area. The store will also include a drive-up drop-off donor door for convenience.

The grand opening and ribbon-cutting start at 10 a.m. It will be located at 1300 South madison Avenue Suite A. All shoppers who attend the grand opening between 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. will also be entered into a drawing for a grand prize.

Goodwill Southern Rivers now has a total of 16 retail stores across its 50-county territory that covers parts of east Alabama and west Georgia.

