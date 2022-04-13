Former Statesboro city councilman pleads guilty to tax evasion
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Statesboro city councilman and bar owner has pleaded guilty to tax evasion.
The Department of Justice says Will Britt was involved in a scheme to avoid paying taxes on income from bars he co-owns.
The department says he gave false information to an accountant for 2014 tax returns.
The FBI searched his Statesboro home and other areas he has ties to back in 2017.
A date for Britt’s sentencing has not been set. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
He also faces a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties.
