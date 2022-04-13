Ask the Expert
Former Statesboro city councilman pleads guilty to tax evasion

Will Britt (Source: WTOC/file)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Statesboro city councilman and bar owner has pleaded guilty to tax evasion.

The Department of Justice says Will Britt was involved in a scheme to avoid paying taxes on income from bars he co-owns.

The department says he gave false information to an accountant for 2014 tax returns.

The FBI searched his Statesboro home and other areas he has ties to back in 2017.

A date for Britt’s sentencing has not been set. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

He also faces a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

