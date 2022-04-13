Were mostly in the 60s this morning, definitely a milder starts. We’ve got temperatures that will climb into the 70s by 10 o’clock into the mid 80s As we get into this afternoon also turned breezy with plenty of clouds. You can see the clouds out there right now. All the rain showers are down towards Mississippi and Alabama as we start off in the low 60s Here in South Georgia in the mid 60s actually warmer in Atlanta and around 70 along the coast everyone would get in the 80s exception of scores the coastal areas in the north Georgia mountains for tonight then we’ll see a chance of showers developed right towards Daybreak but most of the night will be mild and cloudy with temperatures going from about 80 at 7pm. Falling into the low to mid 60s. There’s a look at the satellite in red or composite. You can see the showers and storms come to a head on Thursday afternoon with the front the front doesn’t really pass through though with any gusto and another front will approach and with that, we’ll see showers and storms remain and then it finally the front does pass through on Tuesday. And we call down and we’ll see temperatures below average. Again we do have a marginal threat for severe thunderstorms on your Thursday from 9am to 6pm 5%. Chance damaging winds is the primary threat. So rain chances return in earnest on your Thursday. We’ll stick around all the way through Monday. Night. Then finally we dry out again Friday. Good Friday will probably be the best day to do anything outside it will be warm but it shouldn’t be mostly dry is it’s only a 20% chance show that other temperatures again mostly above average low to mid 80s through Monday morning lows all in the 60s but we do not those temperatures down cooler than average and it looks like that’s the way we’ll roll heading into next week as well. cooler than average weather and average rain potential.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

