Dougherty DA’s Office needs help finding information on vehicle, owner
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office needs the community’s help in searching for a vehicle, according to a Facebook post by the Albany Police Department.
They are requesting information about the owner/driver of the vehicle posted.
Anyone who has information is asked to call the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office at (229) 302-3390.
