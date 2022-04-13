Dougherty DA’s Office needs help finding information on vehicle, owner

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office needs the community’s help in searching for a vehicle, according to a Facebook post by the Albany Police Department.

They are requesting information about the owner/driver of the vehicle posted.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office at (229) 302-3390.

The Dougherty County District Attorney’s office would like community assistance with any information about the... Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.