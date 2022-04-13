Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dougherty DA’s Office needs help finding information on vehicle, owner

The Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office needs the community’s help in searching for a...
The Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office needs the community’s help in searching for a vehicle, according to a Facebook post by the Albany Police Department.(Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office needs the community’s help in searching for a vehicle, according to a Facebook post by the Albany Police Department.

They are requesting information about the owner/driver of the vehicle posted.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office at (229) 302-3390.

The Dougherty County District Attorney’s office would like community assistance with any information about the...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement was looking for Harold Deshawn Alexander, Jr. in connection to the shooting.
Update: Suspect who shot at Thomasville police officer with rifle caught
Law enforcement is responding to a possible bomb threat at Terrell Academy.
Bomb threat cleared at Terrell Academy
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child with autism dies 2 months after adoption

Latest News

A part of the Rails To Trails path
Albany commissioners to apply for federal grant for Rails to Trails
Albany commissioners to apply for federal grant for Rails to Trails
Albany comissioners to apply for federal grant for Rails to Trails
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC)
ABAC forms memorial scholarship in honor of student killed in Coweta Co. triple homicide
WALB
Suspect that shot at Thomasville police officer now in custody
Southwest Georgia agency offers free GED classes
Southwest Georgia agency offers free GED classes