Discover the hometown of Georgia’s 1st President of the United States

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - Step back in time in historic Plains, home of our 39th president!

Discover the town that gave Georgia our first hometown boy as president, shop for antiques, stay at the Plains Inn, and have a great lunch followed by some peanut butter ice cream! You can even travel there by train!

Find out more about Plains here: https://bit.ly/3NXvxzY

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.