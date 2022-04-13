City of Albany proclaims Child Abuse Prevention Month

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In an effort to continue increasing public awareness and educating communities about preventing child abuse and neglect, the city of Albany made a proclamation recognizing Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Albany mayor Bo Dorough expressed his desire to support the mission of Family Literacy Connection.

“By providing a safe and nurturing environment for our children free of violence and abuse and neglect, we can ensure that Albany’s children can grow to their full potential as the next generation of leaders helping to secure the future of this city,” Dorough said.

With April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month, leaders said this is the time to remind people why this is such an important issue.

“We’re the very first prevent child abuse chapter for Dougherty County which for our numbers to be what they are here in Dougherty County. It just seemed a perfect fit for our organization and mission statement, which is to become self-sufficient, stable, and successful,” Cheryl Vinson, Executive Director of Family Literacy Connection said.

The organization will be providing guidance and resources throughout the community this month and every month.

“We work closely with Dougherty County schools, just trying to bring good education to the children. But to protect them not only from child abuse but from multiple things, drug awareness things like that. Just to keep them informed as they get older to be able to make the right decisions,” Eric Nestale, Chairman of the Board for Family Literacy Connection said.

