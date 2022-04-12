Ask the Expert
Vanderbilt lineman Tyler Steen transferring to Alabama

Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen says he is transferring to Alabama.
Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen says he is transferring to Alabama.((Source: WBRC))
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen says he is transferring to Alabama. The three-year starter, who played both tackle positions, announced his plans on Twitter.

Steen could immediately compete for a starting job in the fall with Alabama replacing left tackle Evan Neal and right tackle Chris Owens.

The Crimson Tide has already brought in former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks, former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press.

