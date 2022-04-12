Ask the Expert
Valdosta man pleads guilty to child porn production

Henry Theodore Salmons, aka Ted, 48, pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography.
Henry Theodore Salmons, aka Ted, 48, pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography.(Gray Television)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man pleaded guilty to child porn production in federal court on Monday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Henry Theodore Salmons, aka Ted, 48, pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography.

He is facing a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years in prison per count to be followed by five years to life on supervised release and a maximum $250,000 fine. He will have to register as a sex offender upon his release from federal prison.

Sentencing is July 20.

“Forcing children to engage in sex, filming the crimes and sharing the assaults with others is an unconscionable heinous act that deserves the maximum punishment,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Leary. “For the protection of the minor victims, the horrific details will remain under the court’s seal; but, let me be clear that the criminal actions of Ted Salmons and other child sexual predators like him will not remain in the shadows but will be brought to the light of full justice.”

“In my more than two decades in law enforcement, I have never seen so much crime involving children as now, which I suspect is due to the prevalence of social media. I am thankful that we have great cooperation between our federal, state and local law enforcement agencies — plus strong federal prosecutors — that help us investigate child sexual exploitation and abuse cases and bring these criminals to justice,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

“According to court documents, Salmons admitted that he enticed two minor children under 10 years old to engage in sexually explicit acts which were filmed or photographed in April and July 2021,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release.

WALB News 10 has reached out for a copy of Salmons’ mugshot.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

