Thomasville’s head football coach leaving the Rose City, heads to Lowndes Co.

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville High School football’s top dog is leaving the Rose City.

Zach Grage is leaving his post as the head football coach of the Thomasville Bulldogs. Grage is now heading to Lowndes County as the new head football coach and director of football operations. He will be the fourth Lowndes head coach in the last 30 years and the tenth head coach in the 56-year history of the program.

The Thomasville City School System gave WALB News 10 the following statement on Grage’s departure:

“Thomasville High School is thankful to Coach Zach Grage and his family for the leadership they have provided our football program over the last six seasons. We wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors. As of (Tuesday) morning, current offensive coordinator and long-time staff member, Jonathan DeLay has been named the interim head coach in order to oversee day-to-day operations. The job has been posted as open and applicants can submit their application through the Thomasville City Schools website as well as TeachGeorgia.org. We plan to move quickly, but will be diligent in the process to find the next Head Football Coach in our storied program’s history.”

Grage was with the Bulldogs since 2016 and compiled a win-loss record of 54-23. He also led the Bulldogs to at least quarterfinals in four of his six seasons as head coach. Recently, he led the team to its first finals appearance this past season — the first for the Bulldogs since 1993.

