Tax expert offers last-minute filing tips

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The last day to file your federal taxes is Monday, April 18.

WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with Mark Steber, a tax expert from Jackson Hewitt about last-minute filing tips.

“Mr. Steber, tax week is here. What are some last-minute advice tips you can give people?” Wallace asked.

“Here in these final hours, a lot of people tend to rush and make mistakes. So my first piece of advice is there is still plenty of time, even up until midnight hour on the 18th. Get focused, get organized, and find your information. It’s been a while since that all came in the mail in January. Find last year’s tax return, that’s always a good helper to get you started. And reach out and find some help. It’s a lot of tax pros out there, geared up. Extra hours, extra time, extra help. More information on their websites. You don’t need to go it alone here at the last hour,” Steber said.

“I know a lot of people got stimulus checks. That may be one of the questions that people have when they go to ask for advice,” Wallace said.

“Yes, that’s a very confusing issue. It’s been so for the last two years. And I would simply say proceed cautiously. A couple of three things to keep in mind, it’s not taxable. Don’t put it on your tax return as taxable. We’ve seen a lot of fixes on that. From people who thought they had to put it on there, but what they really mean is, put it on there if you are owed more money. If you didn’t get it all. If you are due more because you have a new dependent, a new child. Adopted a child, fostered a child, you may be due more money. You put that on your tax return and claim it. It will not happen automatically. And then you should have gotten a letter right there at the beginning of January, end of December that tells you exactly how much you got, so you don’t have to guess. Because guessing leads to problems when you put mistaken or mismatched information on your tax return. Any type of mismatched information, by just putting the stimulus on there again because you don’t remember, and you just think you ask for it, could add months to your refund timeline,” Steber said.

“For folks who are getting ready this week and they miss the deadline, they want an extension, how do they do that? Wallace asked.

“Well, extension is a great thing. It’s an automated six months time, but that’s only to file your paperwork not to pay your taxes. You have to pay those by midnight on the 18th, and you kinda have to work that all up. You are almost 90% done with your tax return. So I’m not a big fan of the extension. Many people think it’s just an overall extension, but it’s only to send your paperwork in. If you owe taxes, you got to get those in or you risk a late payment penalty. But in any event, do something. Don’t just put it off to the summer when you are ready to get around to it. You get late filing penalties and late payment penalties. You can avoid at least the late filing penalty by filing an extension even if you can’t pay. And there are a lot of ways to pay with IRS tax products, like the credit card. So don’t put it off, it creates more headaches than it solves,” Steber replied.

