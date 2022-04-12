Sylvester insurance agent charged with fraud

Ask the Expert
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Sylvester insurance agent is facing fraud and theft charges in connection to a Cook County case, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Richard Burrell, 54. The warrants, which were issued on April 6, are for insurance fraud and theft by conversion.

“The suspect took $32,100 from customers and never delivered the intended product,” King’s office said in a release. “Mr. Burrell received money for a life insurance policy and for a mutual fund, then, in turn, converted that into an account for his personal use.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at (404) 463-6363.

