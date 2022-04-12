Update: Suspect in Lee Co. manhunt in custody

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A man at the center of a Lee County manhunt is in custody, according to officials.

The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) was in a high-speed chase with a suspect. The suspect’s car crashed and he jumped out and ran into a wooded area, officials said.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and GSP were looking for Joseph Stetter, 29, the suspect in the incident. Law enforcement said Stetter was involved in a hit and run.

Stetter was caught at a convenience store early Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

WALB News 10 spoke with a few of the people living in the neighborhood behind the woods where the incident happened. They said they watched as police actively searched. They told WALB they didn’t see anything, but we’re on alert at the time.

WALB also spoke with the person who says they spotted Stetter on Tuesday. They called police at a CITGO gas station right on the side of the highway where the crash occurred.

He is facing the following charges:

No seatbelt

Tire requirements

Reckless driving

Fleeing and attempting to elude

Driving while license suspended or revoked

Driving within a gore or median

Driving on wrong side of roadway

Failure to maintain lane

Driver to exercise due care

Unsecured Load

Obstructing law enforcement officers

Failure to obey traffic control device

Improper use of central turn lane

Laying drag

Failure to stop at stop sign

Hit and run

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Lewis Harris said before Tuesday’s incident, Stetter also had two active warrants in both Worth and Dougherty counties.

