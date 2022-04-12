Ask the Expert
Update: Suspect in Lee Co. manhunt in custody

Video from WALB
By WALB News Team and Gabrielle Taite
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A man at the center of a Lee County manhunt is in custody, according to officials.

The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) was in a high-speed chase with a suspect. The suspect’s car crashed and he jumped out and ran into a wooded area, officials said.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and GSP were looking for Joseph Stetter, 29, the suspect in the incident. Law enforcement said Stetter was involved in a hit and run.

Stetter was caught at a convenience store early Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

WALB News 10 spoke with a few of the people living in the neighborhood behind the woods where the incident happened. They said they watched as police actively searched. They told WALB they didn’t see anything, but we’re on alert at the time.

WALB also spoke with the person who says they spotted Stetter on Tuesday. They called police at a CITGO gas station right on the side of the highway where the crash occurred.

He is facing the following charges:

  • No seatbelt
  • Tire requirements
  • Reckless driving
  • Fleeing and attempting to elude
  • Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Driving within a gore or median
  • Driving on wrong side of roadway
  • Failure to maintain lane
  • Driver to exercise due care
  • Unsecured Load
  • Obstructing law enforcement officers
  • Failure to obey traffic control device
  • Improper use of central turn lane
  • Laying drag
  • Failure to stop at stop sign
  • Hit and run

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Lewis Harris said before Tuesday’s incident, Stetter also had two active warrants in both Worth and Dougherty counties.

