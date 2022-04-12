Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

Warmth & Wind to Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms
All right so temperatures are going to run nearly 10 degrees above average this afternoon heading for 88 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at about 10 mil
By Chris Zelman
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT
All right so temperatures are going to run nearly 10 degrees above average this afternoon heading for 88 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at about 10 miles per hour. So your forecast today, starting off the upper 50s will reach the mid 60s by nine o’clock noon time. 79 and sunshine Mostly sunny and 86 at 4pm. A toasty warm day and still warm even this evening live at 84 7pm will fall into the 70s once the sunsets and then kind of level off in the low 60s as clouds increased around tonight and then tomorrow we’ll see the rain chances not existed but it will be breezy. And then here comes the rain chances on Thursday. 50% Chance scattered activity through our Monday until a stronger cold front comes you can see the temperatures will be above average low to mid 80s. But does cool down by Tuesday of next week. Going back in the 70s and 50s.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

