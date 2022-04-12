Ask the Expert
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office offer reward in search of wanted man

Robbie Miller, Decatur Co. wanted man
Robbie Miller, Decatur Co. wanted man(Decatur County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a wanted man.

Robbie Miller, 29, is wanted on battery/family violence, two counts of aggravated stalking, and aggravated battery.

Miller is 5′11, weighs around 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts is asked to call the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Steve Clark at (229) 400-8030 or Chief Investigator Elijah McCoy at (229) 400-8004.

