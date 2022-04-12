Community concert with Charlie Wilson, SWV set for April 23
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A night of old-school music is coming to the Good Life City.
On Saturday, April 23, Albany State University is sponsoring a community concert featuring R&B singer and songwriter Charlie Wilson. Other concert acts include R&B group SWV and Lenny Williams, along with comedian MC Lightfoot.
The concert will be held at the Albany Civic Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the event starts at 8 p.m.
Tickets are now available at Ticketmaster, Odyssey Records, and cafe 5.0.
