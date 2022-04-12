Coffee Co. drug unit makes over 60 arrests since start of the year

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County Drug Unit has made 61 drug-related arrests in just the first four months of this year. Most arrests were for violations of Georgia’s Controlled Substances Act.

In these arrests, 17 firearms were seized and taken off the streets as part of the ongoing investigation.

Coffee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Fred Cole said these guns were all used as part of a drug trade.

Four of those firearms were stolen, including an automatic rifle.

Three vehicles were also seized, which the sheriff’s office said they believe were involved in drug trafficking.

Other things that were found during this investigation include over 13 ounces of methamphetamine/MDMA: over five ounces of heroin/fentanyl, over three ounces of crack cocaine and over five pounds of marijuana.

Cole said their job would be harder without the community’s help and input. He encourages individuals to always say something if they see something strange or unusual. It may be the missing piece to other investigations.

