City Of Albany transit experiences driver shortage

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - While Albany’s transit center is being built and moved close to downtown, the city is having issues finding drivers. They had to cut one route this week for that reason. Routes are back open, but it may not be the last time this happens.

The transportation director said the blue line transit is one of the first routes they shut down, and the only way it starts back up depends on staffing.

“We’re trying to be creative. We’re trying to attract new people, but it’s very competitive out there right now with CDL drivers,” said Hamilton.

David Hamilton, Albany’s transportation director says typically they have a little more than 20 full-time drivers and eight part-time. Now they have 12 full-time and two part-time drivers.

Some of the reasons Hamilton thinks they’re seeing this shortage is due to the pandemic, retirement, and pay. Adding that the school system is likely one of their biggest competitors, but it’s not just something Albany is struggling with.

“I’ve talked with some other agencies in the state. They face the same issues. We put supervisors out to drive sometimes. It’s all hands on deck,” said Hamilton.

On our Facebook page, many people had opinions about the decision saying “my first thought is, this is unacceptable.” Another saying, “this is a real shame, it’s hard to believe the city of Albany has no other solution than to shut it down.” One other person said, “pay better, run the buses.”

He said they are on track to finish the new center by October, and it will likely be fully functional by January.

The new transportation center should be complete by January of 2023. (WALB)

Serving nearly 800,000 people a year, Hamilton said there’s a demand they’re trying to hire more staff to serve.

“We’ll have to look at ways to reduce services at the same time still trying to provide transportation to the segments of the community that really need it,” said Hamilton.

