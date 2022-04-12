BPS searching for city employee impersonator

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) is currently searching for a wanted suspect they said has been posing as a City of Bainbridge employee.

The man was shown in a photo wearing a City of Bainbridge uniform shirt and entering businesses claiming to be a city employee.

While inside of the business, police said he made attempts to steal personal belongings and also attempted to charge purchases to the City of Bainbridge without authorization.

Police confirmed the suspect is not a City of Bainbridge employee.

WANTED SUBJECT >>> IDENTIFICATION NEEDED! The male subject shown is this photo has been posing as a City of Bainbridge... Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. They can also contact BPS Chief Investigator Mark Esquivel at (229) 248-2038 or by email at marke@bainbridgecity.com.

