Another springtime storm system

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Clouds are mixing with abundant sunshine on this warm spring afternoon. Tonight clouds thicken as lows drop into the low 60s Wednesday morning. Little sunshine but still warm mid-upper 80s through the afternoon.

We’re tracking a slow moving storm system that continues to impact areas along and west of the Mississippi River with multiple rounds of severe storms. The severe threat tracks further east tomorrow ahead of an approaching cold front.

As the front closes in on SGA Thursday rain and thunderstorms move into SGA . Although storms are expected to weaken there’s a Marginal Risk for isolated strong-severe storms with the threat of damaging winds. Briefly drier Friday before the stalled front lifts north as a warm front which keeps rain chances likely through the holiday weekend..

Rain likely Monday ahead of the next cold front which clears us out. Sunshine and more seasonal temperatures return Tuesday with lows mid 50s highs mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.