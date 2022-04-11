Lady Canes seek first title in program history

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Postseason play within high school soccer gets underway later this week and one team to watch in 2A are the Lady Canes from Fitzgerald.

The Canes will head into the postseason with a record of 12-0-1, the one tie to 7A Lowndes.

A team with just four seniors, but a lot of firepower, who enter fresh off a trip to the elite eight a year ago.

The ladies are hoping for more here in 2022 and are ready to begin this final chapter of the season.

“I think anything is in us like if we put our minds to it and we play how I know we can play we’ll be able to make it far,” said sophomore forward Phoebe Prescott. “When we take the field we’re just ready to play, we give it our all and the environment is really supportive and I think we’re really ready, we’re just happy to play and ready to be there.”

“We set our schedule up this year with some 4, 5, 6 and 7A teams and I think that’s got these girls prepared, I think going into the season and constantly having that challenge has got us to where mentally we’re prepared,” said Canes head coach Jahyna Anderson. “We’ve faced some hard teams this season and going into the first round of the playoffs, you know it’s a one game at a time scenario and so we’re just going take it with everything we’ve got, leave everything on the field as it comes.”

The Canes are ready and they will open with Washington County at home on Thursday night.

