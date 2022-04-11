Ask the Expert
Fort Stewart soldiers test out new battle plans

By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 500 Fort Stewart soldiers and commanders remain locked in an exercise to help the entire Army test out new battle plans to see how they work.

Army commanders say they can’t fight tomorrow’s battle with yesterday’s battle plan. They must adapt and evolve their plans as their weaponry, and enemies, evolve.

This mobile command center could be close to the front lines, but it’s actually inside Fort Stewart’s gates. Third Infantry is waging a simulated battle using the latest tactics from the Army’s top leaders.

“We often say there are only two types of plans-those that might work and those that won’t. Our job is to help the Army to see what is the plan that might work,” Col. Ryan McCormack, Third Infantry Chief of Staff said.

In this case, they get to grade the plan instead of being graded from it.

“This exercise has allowed us to explore other options without risk of failure to see if those plans would work in future conflicts,” LTC Mike Hefti, Third Infantry said.

“When things arise and the enemy gets a vote, you’re able to shift quickly,” MAJ Frank Peachey, Third Infantry said.

Evaluators watch and get feedback on how battle would or wouldn’t go.

“It is absolutely critical that soldiers who do this every day, we get their input on how it might work. Because we often get ways we didn’t think of to make it better,” LTC Billy VanCuren, Army Futures Command said.

This Fall, they’ll take part in an even-bigger exercise to help the Army prepare for the next challenge.

