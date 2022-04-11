The warming trend will continue today as temperatures are starting off about 10 degrees warmer that puts us in the upper 40s. Taking a look at our planner for a Monday that is a Monday or a dropped my clicker this morning and so I’m locked in the weather center with no way of remote controlling my movements here are lower 80s This afternoon a fair amount of sunshine though the clouds will thicken a little bit. Today, partly cloudy this evening and mild 78 to 67. Mostly clear and cool. 56. The forecast looks like this for the Extended Period. Mild morning skidding into the 60s so sticky weather and warming up into the upper 80s. Maybe a little bit of a cooldown with our frontal system approaching Thursday. That’s going to bring the greatest chance of showers and storms. Good chances turning more widely scattered heading into this weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

