BINGE IT: ‘Inventing Anna’ trends as it shines light on pretend heiress

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Bingers, this month we are binge-watching a scandalous series that’s trending all over social media.

“Inventing Anna” on Netflix was created by Shonda Rhimes and is inspired by the real story of Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, who pretended to be a German heiress.

The series aired on the streaming site in February 2022 and has received mixed criticism. With a 63% on the Tomatometer, some critics say, “one of the most fascinating series of the year so far” and others say, “a dull spin on an otherwise capturing story.”

Though this series is inspired by the life of Anna, some parts are made up and fabricated for entertainment purposes.

Though we’ve all read the headlines and followed the case of Anna Sorokin, the series isn’t as accurate as real-life but it’s definitely inspired by the events.

In the show, reporter Vivan Kent becomes intrigued by Anna’s case after a trial in New York. Believing her case would make a great cover story, she goes against her editor to get the scoop on Anna.

Vivian visits Anna in jail asking her to write the article and tell her side of the story but Anna gives her a hard time.

She then goes on the prowl to track down friends and associates of Anna as she asks questions like, ‘how was she able to scam such wealthy and elite people?’ and ‘how can Anna get away with such lavish spending when she actually has nothing?’

During her time living the high life (2013-17), Anna was fearless. She ate at all the best restaurants, slept in the best hotels, and dressed in the best fashions. She wasn’t very nice but she looked very rich and was very business savvy. But she was very good at impressing CEOs and executives.

Once she got into the right circles, Vivan finds out Anna met Chase, who she fell in love with though she won’t admit it. During their time together, Chase was supposedly building and promoting an app while Anna wanted to open a social club, The Anna Delvey Foundation. They lived with Nora, a rich entrepreneur who was introducing Chase to investors but Nora didn’t like Anna very much.

After several realizations, Anna and Chase came to an end.

Vivan soon gets in contact with Anna’s lawyer, Alan, the person who helped her get the money for the “foundation” in the first place. Alan’s career went on the line dealing with Anna, introducing her to the best people in financing.

Vivan then talked to Neff, the concierge at the hotel where Anna lived for months. Neff and Anna became real close, though it seemed as if Neff was more of a secretary to her at first.

In the show, Neff was the closest thing she had to a real and sincere friend. During that time, she was friends with Neff, Rachel and Kacy.

Together, they had a great time, but like always, things come to reality once the credit cards are declined and Anna can’t explain why. She just blames it on the bank.

Then soon, Vivan gets ahold of footage from a Moroccan trip where Rachel ends up paying the price after Anna ran up her credit card bill.

But Rachel gets her revenge with her own article in Vanity Fair.

All while getting valuable information for her article, Vivan is overworked and pregnant, getting way too involved with Anna and her article. She even broke water right after finishing it.

By this time, a hotel calls the police on Anna for an unpaid bill causing her to meet her fate in court.

Kim’s rating system is simple and straight to the point:

1 – Hard to finish: It may be new but it’s not good. Definitely hard to finish the season.

2 – Boring: I finished the season, but it wasn’t that exciting or engaging.

3 – At least the storyline was decent: It was good, but the show didn’t pull me in.

4 – It was good: The show was engaging and interesting.

5 – I was hooked: I couldn’t take my eyes off the screen.

Inventing Anna received a 3 in our Binge It! series:

I enjoyed “Inventing Anna” and I thought the concept of Anna Sorokin’s life was very interesting. The actors were also great and delivered good performances. Though it was interesting, I found myself losing focus during some parts. I think the series failed to really pull me in as I wanted it to. All the parts were there: a good concept, good actors, good editing but I feel it wasn’t the best show from creator Shonda Rhimes.

Our Movie Spotlight! is an Oscar-worthy gem.

“Dune” was released in the U.S. in October 2021 and broke the box office grossing over $400 million.

The science fiction film is the first of a two-part adaption of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel.

With an 83% on the Tomatometer, some critics say this film “changes the landscape of cinema.”

In March, Dune won six Oscars in one night at the 94th Academy Awards after 10 nominations. Those awards won include Best Film Editing, Best Visual Effects, and Best Production Design.

A sequel is set to be released in 2023.

Imagine the far, far future, and resources are limited.

The Duke Leto of House Atreides is assigned to rule the desert plant by the Emperor, Arrakis where spice is valuable and critical to their existence. Also replacing the rule of House Harkonnen.

Arrakis is a rough plant with skilled fighters known as the Freman.

His wife, Lady Jessica, was born into a sisterhood, Bene Gesserit, where they have advanced physical and mental abilities. Though she was told by the sisterhood to breed a daughter for their future, Jessica had a boy, Paul.

Though he’s a boy, he’s still the heir. Paul still gets trained in the ways and discipline of the Bene Gesserit and gets tested in his ability to impulse control.

Paul is different though. He can see things in his dreams that sometimes may come true.

Once the House Atreides come to rule Arrakis, they get hit with several hardships and including losing most of the spice available. During that struggle to get away from sandworms in the desert, Paul is hit with an exposure to spice in the air making him see premonitions.

Duke Leto put security on high alert after Paul is almost killed by a Harkonnen soldier. But a trader allows the Harkonnens inside the village and it was attacked with many lives lost.

Paul and Jessica are kidnapped but got away thanks to Bene Gesserit’s training. Paul soon she another premonition of an upcoming war.

They escape and get ambushed by Fremen and he sees the girl in his dreams. He soon decides to go with the Fremen to help the people of Arrakis.

Dune is streaming on HBO Max now.

