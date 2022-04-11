Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Maryland for missing 12-year-old

An Amber Alert was issued for Maxx Geiger, 12, in Maryland. The suspect is 35-year-old...
An Amber Alert was issued for Maxx Geiger, 12, in Maryland. The suspect is 35-year-old Christopher Geiger.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - State police in Maryland issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Maxx Geiger has been missing since April 8. He is described as a 5-foot-3 white male, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

He and the suspect, 35-year-old Christopher Geiger, were last seen in Hampstead, Carroll County, Maryland.

Christopher Geiger is described as a 6-foot-tall white male, 230 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

The child may also be in the Westminster area of Carroll County. They are believed to be traveling in a black 2021 Jeep Wrangler with Maryland plate DV15797.

Anyone with information can contact the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3001 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly robbery took place at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m....
3 family members killed in Georgia gun range shooting
It happened on Jackson Street and Broad Avenue, shortly after 10 p.m. A 44-year-old man was...
1 killed, 1 injured in downtown Albany shooting
It happened in the 400 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard.
Albany pedestrian killed Sunday night identified
The city honored their hometown native, national champion, and future NFL draft pick with the...
City of Cordele awards NFL draft prospect key to city
City approves next phase in Albany Transportation Project. (Source: WALB)
Albany bus driver shortage leads to temporary transit shutdown

Latest News

Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive...
Your personality can either protect or age your brain, study says
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Judge weighs cameras in 3 officers’ trial over George Floyd’s death
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2021, file photo flames consume a home surrounded by trees on Highway 89...
California utility to pay $55 million for massive wildfires
It happened in the 400 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard.
Albany pedestrian killed Sunday night identified
Fort Stewart soldiers test out new battle plans
Fort Stewart soldiers test out new battle plans