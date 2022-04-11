Albany pedestrian killed Sunday night

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A pedestrian was killed Sunday night, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.

It happened in the 400 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard.

The woman was in her 80s, according to the coroner.

WALB News 10 has reached out to the Albany Police Department to learn more.

EDITOR’S NOTE: In the original version of this story, the incident was reported as a hit and run. The story has been corrected.

