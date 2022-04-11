1 killed, 1 injured in downtown Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting that happened in downtown Albany Sunday night, according to the Albany Police Department.

It happened on Jackson Street and Broad Avenue, shortly after 10 p.m.

Marcus Lewis, 44, was killed and another man was shot and taken to the hospital.

Police said the two victims, who were in a white Dodge Charger, were shot at while at the intersection at Broad Avenue.

Because of the shooting, the Dodge charger hit a light pole.

Police said currently, there are no known suspects or vehicle descriptions.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Albany Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

