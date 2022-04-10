Valdosta State’s spring football game ends in a tie

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Tremaine Jackson era is in full swing out in Valdosta.

Once again there is a lot of buzz surrounding Valdosta State football, hoping to build off that runner up finish from a year ago.

The goal was to close out spring camp the right way Friday night.

The stage was set for the red and black squads to put one last good impression before the spring.

In the second quarter, the black team was in the redzone and quarterback Sam Edwards ran in for a 6 yard touchdown.

Black team went up 14-0.

In the 3rd quarter, Ivory Durham threw a swing pass to Seth Mcgill and ran in for a two 5 yard touchdown.

The red team began gaining some momentum.

In the 4th quarter, The red team was down by a touchdown Isaiah Wilson was wide open in the seam and Durham connected to him for a 30 yard touchdown. This was Wilson’s second touchdown in the game.

The spring game ended in a tie 24-24 but coach Jackson said all that matters is the team got better.

Valdosta State head football coach, Tremaine Jackson said players and coaches grew throughout spring ball. (WALB)

“It’s always good when the blazers win, the blazers won tonight either way and so we’re really excited about that. A lot of guys grew. Tonight we saw a lot of things happen, we saw coaches grow, we saw players grow, we saw different situations, the ins and flows of games, i could not have asked for a better night. I’m really proud of the kids over the last 15 days on what they been able to do and accomplish” said Jackson.

“I was expecting it, my teammates they were hyping me up the whole day they said I was going to have a big day and I believed them and they believed in me, and I came out and executed. Go Blazers we’ll see y’all this fall” said Wilson.

Valdosta State's Redshirt junior wide receriver, Isaiah Wilson said the team kept telling him he was going to do well in the spring game Friday night. (WALB)

With the spring now being over, the overall focus from the team is to get back to the national championship.

But first the journey starts with Keiser University on September 1st.

