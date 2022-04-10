Thomas University’s baseball program is trying to stay positive

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas University’s baseball program is going through tough times right now.

They are still trying to process what just happened to their field Wednesday night.

Their field was damaged badly by a tornado according to the National weather service in Tallahassee.

And at this time they aren’t even sure where their home games will be for the rest of the season.

The nighthawks are coming off their series this past weekend where they had to play at two different stadiums.

Head Coach Tom Fleenor said he was thankful that Valdosta State and Thomas County central high school allowed them to use their fields and facilities.

Coach Fleenor said in his 29 years of coaching he has never saw a college program get hit by a tornado like this.

”I’m trying to make a positive out of it as all things in life when it hits, when adversity hits, just try to make a positive out of it and will get it built back and hopefully it will be nicer than what we even had before and it’s all we can do. We can’t sit here and cry and moan and I feel strongly about that, I mean bad things happen to good people and we have a lot of good people in our program and yes this is a tough thing but he’s not going to give us anything we can’t handle. So we’re just going to push through this and again I think I got some strong warriors in our program and we’re going to battle through this” said Fleenor.

Coach Fleenor said the most important thing is nobody was hurt and these kind of things can be replaced.

They have a few options to play their last few home games and coach Fleenor wants to make senior weekend as special as possible.

