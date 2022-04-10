Ask the Expert
Severe weather damages Thomas University’s baseball field

Video from WALB
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas University’s baseball team won’t have any more home games for the rest of the season.

This comes after their field was impacted by storms that came through on April 13.

There are cinderblocks all over the field to the side and even some of the outfield fences are bent out of shape.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Tallahassee, Florida, a tornado caused these damages.

Israel Gonzales and Eric Bunker from NWS said this all transpired at 11:34 p.m. on Wednesday night.

One witness of the tornado was shocked that the field was hit this hard.

“I was right outside when it happened and called my friends and when it came through we heard it. We didn’t think it would come down here and it didn’t hit any houses or anything. It’s crazy,” said Jahaqez Tims, Thomasville resident.

Thomasville’s EMA director Chris Jones said there were more damages around the area on Wednesday, but he noticed something strange about the damages at the baseball field.

“There are a couple of pairs of cleats, a couple of baseball helmets, some other items that are still on the shelf in the open air and everything around the dugout is completely gone or destroyed,” said Jones.

Thomas University’s baseball Twitter account said 50 plus people helped clean up some of the damages around the complex.

And Tom Fleenor, Thomas University’s head baseball coach, tweeted “God gives his toughest battles to his strongest warriors”.

WALB News 10′s Keshawn Ward tried getting in contact with Fleenor for a statement, but the team was on the road in Valdosta Friday playing in a doubleheader.

Thomas University’s president, Gary Bonvillian, also has not made a statement.

