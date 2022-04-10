Georgia state senate candidates talk to voters at Warwick festival

WARWICK, Ga. (WALB) - Three candidates are hoping to sway Georgia voters in next month’s Republican primary for Georgia State Senate District 13.

Incumbent Carden Summers, Ed Perry and George Woods will be on the ballot. Two of them spoke with voters and local leaders at the National Grits Festival on Saturday in Warwick.

Woods is from South Georgia and said this is his first time running for any public office.

”I’m here to listen to concerned citizens of South Georgia, to feel them out and see what they need. We need to go out and fight for South Georgians in Atlanta,” Woods said.

Woods doesn’t consider himself a politician and said if elected, he doesn’t intend on profiting off of his salary.

”It is important that everybody goes out and exercises their right to vote. I am running against the incumbent. I’m excited about it. I’ve got a good following of people who are really receptive to my message and what I’m trying to do for South Georgia,” he said.

Woods added that his policies start from the bottom up. He said one of his main issues is getting better 1 on 1 experiences for students and he also plans to help out small businesses.

“The thing about local businesses is that they are very good with helping out other local businesses in their communities. The more I can help local, it puts more money into the economy and it helps them go out and hire more people,” Woods said

Summers has held the office for two years and said he uses events like the Grits Festival to spread his message and to hear the concerns of the community.

”These are all like good friends. The business people here, the leaders of the community. We work hard to bring things to Worth County,” Summers said.

Summers also said he’s proud of the $20 million broadband funding that got passed, but that there’s still work to be done.

”My primary issue is just bringing jobs to rural Georgia (and) bringing infrastructure to rural Georgia. We’re trying to bring the ability to give less taxes in south Georgia, which we voted for by the way,” he said. “Your income taxes are going to be going down. And to bring more incentives for people to live in rural Georgia,”

WALB News 10′s Anthony Bordanaro did not see Ed Perry at the event, but he is also running for the seat.

According to his website, he is running on upholding the values of South Georgia, keeping second amendment rights and, in his eyes, stopping the indoctrination of children by leftists.

