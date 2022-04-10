ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A high-pressure system will slide towards the east and that will lead to southerly flow. This will increase those warmer temperatures and also moisture in the area over the next couple of days. However, we will not be seeing rainfall possible until later in the week. Now for tonight, we will be seeing those low temperatures getting into the upper 40s and we’ll also be seeing Monday’s highs climbing into the 80s. A few areas of fog will be possible early Tuesday morning, but it will not be widespread dense fog. Tuesday will feature a few warmer temperatures across the area and those temperatures could be climbing into the middle 80s. We’ll also be feeling much muggier than even where we were on Monday. We’ll hang on to those muggy conditions for Wednesday as well. Along with the opportunity for showers returning Wednesday night into Thursday, this will lead to an unsettled pattern that leads to an opportunity for more showers and thunderstorms. With most spring weather systems there will be a chance for severe weather. At this time, we do not have the exact determination of where severe weather will occur in the area. However, the opportunities are there and we will keep you updated on when those things will change. Looks like better dynamics will be staying to our north for the best chances for severe weather, then we’ll continue to have opportunities for rain chances as we get into the Easter holiday weekend. Now when it comes to overall temperatures during this period highs will mainly be staying in the 80s with those getting down into the 50s and low 60s,

