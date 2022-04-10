Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

City of Cordele awards NFL draft prospect key to city

Video from WALB
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Saturday was a special day in the city of Cordele as the city honored their hometown native, national champion, and future NFL draft pick with the key to their city.

The city honored their hometown native, national champion, and future NFL draft pick with the...
The city honored their hometown native, national champion, and future NFL draft pick with the key to their city.(WALB)

And to top that off, April 9th is now Quay Walker Day forever and beyond.

There were over 30 people in attendance to witness this historic day.

Walker had family, friends, city leaders, coaches, and fans to come support him.
Walker had family, friends, city leaders, coaches, and fans to come support him.(WALB)

Walker had family, friends, city leaders, coaches and fans there to support him.

Walker was a 5-star recruit coming out of Crisp County High School and he got the chance to stay in-state and won a national championship with the University of Georgia.

Walker has so many accolades throughout his football journey but this kind of recognition is something he will remember for the rest of his life.

“This is just a blessing to do so. This is everything I wanted, everything and more just to be in this position. I take full pride in it not only to represent myself but Cordele as well,” Walker said.

Right now, Walker said he doesn’t have a preference for which team he’ll soon become a part of.

“At this point, it ain’t my decision but I’d probably like the cowboys. But at the end of the day, it ain’t my decision,” he said.

Walker said he takes full pride representing not only himself but the city of Cordele
Walker said he takes full pride representing not only himself but the city of Cordele(WALB)

Don’t worry Falcons fans, Quay said he wouldn’t mind playing in his home state, he’s just excited that his dreams are coming true.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hines Memorial CME Church in Albany which Barnett attended.
Neighbor speaks out after Albany woman killed in South Fulton
Cristian Anthony Stern
Georgia EMT arrested for child abuse, authorities search for other victims
Police chase
1 arrested in Crisp Co. eluding incident
City approves next phase in Albany Transportation Project. (Source: WALB)
Albany bus driver shortage leads to temporary transit shutdown
Authorities in Orange County, California, say they have recently made their biggest drug bust...
2 men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million people, officials say

Latest News

The Grits Festival is held every 2nd Saturday in April in Warwick
National Grits Festival returns after 2 years of cancellations
Israel Gonzales and Eric Bunker from the National weather service in Tallahassee say this all...
Severe weather damages Thomas University’s baseball field
City approves next phase in Albany Transportation Project. (Source: WALB)
Albany bus driver shortage leads to temporary transit shutdown
Police chase
1 arrested in Crisp Co. eluding incident