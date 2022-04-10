Albany State’s final spring scrimmage is dominated by defense

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State’s football team held their final scrimmage for spring ball

and the defense came to play.

They only allowed one rushing touchdown and it was a quarterback run but this was a big improvement compared to last week.

The Rams defense had a huge pick 6 , multiple Tackles for loss, sacks, pass breakups, you name it.

And this has coach Gabe Giardina eager for the season to start.

”I just been really proud of our coaches and players. Defensively it got better in the last week and man they flew today, they didn’t run they flew. Rams took flight and they really got after us offensively which is great to see and so I think the adjustment period is officially over which is good and it gives us confidence going into the fall. Jaree and Zo both played as freshmen last year and were just kind of green out there and they’re just starting to mature and to really understand the little things in the defense” said Giardina.

“Everybody was on point today, everybody was in the right spot. Best in the nation. Number one corner in the nation” said Sophomore cornerback, Jaree Turner.

Hey playing defensive back you got to have that kind of confidence. But The rams can now focus on Mississippi College who they will face on September 3rd.

