ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The upper-level trough that came into the area that brought in those fairly breezy winds will be moving out as we go on into the evening. This will help skies remain clear into the overnight hours and wins remain calm. Now we will be seeing temperatures getting fairly chilly tonight into the upper 30s to low 40s. Now there could be a few areas of patchy frost possible, but that won’t be likely for the entire area.

Dry conditions will stick around for a Sunday and highs will rise into the middle to even upper 80s. This is all under a high-pressure system that will be sticking around. Now as we move into your Monday, we will stay relatively clear but we could be seeing some patchy fog earlier in the day. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around but as winds begin to shift out of the south.

Sunday features plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. (WALB)

We will be seeing warmer temperatures in the 80s for Monday with lows getting down into the upper 50s. Moving on into Tuesday we will continue to see that pattern of dry conditions and sunshine but more moisture is going to continue to build as we move into Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday and Thursday will feature an opportunity for showers late Wednesday night early into Thursday. Those showers and thunderstorms will continue well into the rest of the workweek. Right now, no signs of severe weather are likely but that could change over time.

The next chance for rain starts during the middle of the new work week. (WALB)

So stay tuned for any updates. Nevertheless, warm/muggy/wet conditions are in store for the latter part of this period. We may experience a brief reprieve from rainfall on Friday before making a quick return next weekend. Highs during this period we’ll be sitting in the 80s with those down into the 50s and 60s.

Temperatures will start returning to the 80s by Monday and continue through next week. (WALB)

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.