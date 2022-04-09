Albany bus driver shortage leads to temporary transit shutdown

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Due to a driver shortage, the City of Albany announced that they will have to shutdown the Blue Line public transportation.

The shutdown will be between 8:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. and will begin Monday, April 11.

The shutdown will last throughout the week, contingent upon driver availability. City officials said the riding public should consider service interruptions in their trip planning.

