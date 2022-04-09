Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany bus driver shortage leads to temporary transit shutdown

City approves next phase in Albany Transportation Project. (Source: WALB)
City approves next phase in Albany Transportation Project. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Due to a driver shortage, the City of Albany announced that they will have to shutdown the Blue Line public transportation.

The shutdown will be between 8:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. and will begin Monday, April 11.

The shutdown will last throughout the week, contingent upon driver availability. City officials said the riding public should consider service interruptions in their trip planning.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hines Memorial CME Church in Albany which Barnett attended.
Neighbor speaks out after Albany woman killed in South Fulton
Cristian Anthony Stern
Georgia EMT arrested for child abuse, authorities search for other victims
Authorities in Orange County, California, say they have recently made their biggest drug bust...
2 men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million people, officials say
Police chase
1 arrested in Crisp Co. eluding incident
He was indicted in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened in Albany.
Man indicted in 2021 fatal Albany stabbing

Latest News

The Grits Festival is held every 2nd Saturday in April in Warwick
National Grits Festival returns after 2 years of cancellations
Litman Cathedral holds monthly food box giveaway Saturday
Litman Cathedral holds monthly food box giveaway Saturday
Hines Memorial CME Church in Albany which Barnett attended.
Neighbor speaks out after Albany woman killed in South Fulton
This is the lost creek forest and it has been in a protected status for the past decade.
Thomas University, local organizations will use grants for ‘Lost Creek Forest’