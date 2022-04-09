1 arrested in Crisp Co. eluding incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One was arrested on multiple charges after an attempted eluding incident that occurred Friday, according to Crisp County Sheriff’s Office

On April 8, a deputy attempted to check on a black Dodge Challenger that was stopped on the dirt portion of Rockhouse Road.

The car sped off and got onto Interstate I-75/GA 401. The car exited the interstate at exit 99 and began traveling east on Highway 300.

The driver recklessly traveled at high rates of speed and into oncoming traffic down multiple roads within the city limits and throughout Crisp County. The driver also attempted to hit deputies head-on.

The pursuit continued into Dooly County where a deputy deployed stop sticks on Highway 41 south near Lewis Mill Road in Dooly County. After striking the stop sticks, the driver continued south on Highway 41 and struck two vehicles while attempting to pass a motorist.

The driver and one victim were transported to Crisp Regional Hospital by Dooly County EMS following the incident. Officials said both are in stable condition.

After the incident, deputies recovered a bag, which contained many smaller bags of suspected oxycodone pills with a street value of approximately $300,000.00. the driver also possessed a large amount of cash.

Deputies later arrested David Howard Jr., 32, from Fort Myers, Florida.

Howard is charged with aggravated assault upon a peace officer, trafficking in schedule II narcotics, fleeing or attempting to elude and numerous traffic violations. Additional charges are pending.

Dooly County Sheriff’s office will also have charges for Howard.

Dooly County Sheriff’s Office, Vienna Police Department, Cordele Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Department of Public Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Division assisted in the pursuit.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Narcotics Unit is assisting in the investigation.

