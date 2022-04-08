Windy and cooler

Ask the Expert
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thanks to a passing cold front, a rather tranquil weather pattern is back. Behind the boundary drier and cooler air is filtering in on brisk northwest winds. This brings low humidity with a spring chill as temperatures drop about 5-10 degrees below average. Look for chilly nights as lows drop into the 40s and cool highs in the 60s around 70 the next few days.

Friday sunny and windy with gust to 30mph. Not as windy Saturday as nice spring weather remains on tap through the weekend. Abundant sunshine and little warmth Saturday as highs only reach low-mid 60s. A tad milder Sunday upper 60s low 70s for a rather pleasant spring day.

Early week still dry but becoming more humid and warmer as highs reach low-mid 80s. We’ll be watching storm system slowly sliding east Monday through Wednesday. It’ll bring rain and thunderstorms to SGA on Thursday.

