Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Thomas University, local organizations will use grants for ‘Lost Creek Forest’

Video from WALB
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas University is a part of a project that will help students in a class and people in the future.

They are planning to use grants that will guide people through a forest that’s considered a hidden gem.

Thomas University is partnering with local organizations to use grants towards a forest that’s considered a hidden gem....

Posted by Keshawn Ward WALB on Thursday, April 7, 2022

For everybody out there that loves touring forests, don’t you hate that moment when you’re walking through the forest and you’re like “Where am I at?” Well, Thomas University is partnering with local organizations in the community to put out signs in a forest that hasn’t been touched since 1942.

Thomas University's Director of natural resource program, Elizabeth Harrell said they now have...
Thomas University's Director of natural resource program, Elizabeth Harrell said they now have the availability after partnering with those organizations to make this forest more open to the public for guided tours(WALB)

“So as you see just finding the forest because it’s a hidden gem is a little difficult at times but also knowing where those trails are, not only providing that trail map on the kiosk but we will also be using the grants to provide color-coded trail marks through the forest so getting lost is going to be more of a challenge,” said director of natural resource program, Elizabeth Harrell.

The Lost Creek Forest has been in a protected status for the past decade.

Harrell said they now have the availability after partnering with those organizations to make this forest open to the public for guided tours.

“The first one is a Georgia DNR (Georgia Department of Natural Resources) grant and the second one is from Golden Triangle, RCND (Resource Conservation and Development Council). So both of those grants are helping us to add educational kiosks as well as benches in the forest,” said Harrell.

The Georgia DNR grant is $3,000 and the community outreach grant from Golden triangle is $1,000.

The classes that are taught at Thomas University and Southern Regional Technical College use this environment as an educational outreach.

Aubree Plymale is a senior at Thomas University and she actually wrote the wildlife management plan for this area.

Aubree Plymale is a senior at Thomas University and she actually wrote the wildlife management...
Aubree Plymale is a senior at Thomas University and she actually wrote the wildlife management plan for this area.(WALB)

She plans to get her masters at the University of West Alabama as a research assistant and Plymale said she will be looking at “soil quality, pollinate support and forest management as part of the pays program.”

This project should be completed by December.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deborah Jackson, mssing woman
Update: Missing Albany woman found safe
Crisp County
Sheriff: ‘Several tornadoes’ in Crisp Co. on Wednesday; No reported damages, injuries
National Weather Service
NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed in Tuesday’s severe weather
There are damage reports after a number of Wednesday storms spawned several tornado warnings...
Damage reported across SWGA from Wednesday storms
The nearly 100-year-old house in rural Lee County had its roof nearly taken off by the storm.
Storm nearly takes off roof of almost century-old home in Lee Co.

Latest News

National Weather Service
NWS release this week’s tornado, damage report
He was indicted in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened in Albany.
Man indicted in 2021 fatal Albany stabbing
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is currently caring for four COVID patients.
Phoebe sees new low in COVID patients; health system loosening mask rules
WALB
Thomas University & local organizations will use grants for lost creek forest