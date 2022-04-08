Ask the Expert
Spring chill for the weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Abundant sunshine, gusty winds and cooler temperatures Friday afternoon. Winds 15-25mph with gusts 30mph+ are ushering in drier and cooler air that’ll settle in for the weekend. Highs ranged from the mid 60s to low 70s which was below the average high of 78°.

Getting chilly tonight as lows drop into the upper 30s low 40s followed by highs only in the low-mid 60s Saturday. You’ll wake up Sunday morning with that spring chill once again lows upper 30s low 40s and then a bit milder as afternoon temperatures top low-mid 70s. This kicks off a warming trend that’ll bring 80s back next week.

Still beautiful spring weather as clouds increase and dry conditions extend through the midweek. Look for rain and thunderstorms Thursday into Good Friday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

