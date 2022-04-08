NWS release this week’s tornado, damage report

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has released a tornado and damage report from this week’s severe weather in South Georgia.

Early County:

On Tuesday, an EF-1 tornado traveled at 90 miles per hour (mph) starting at 3:15 p.m. and ended at 3:21 p.m., according to NWS.

Survey summary:

A tornado touched down in a field along Three Notch Road. It snapped and uprooted several large pine trees along the edge of the field. The tornado then uprooted and snapped several large live oak trees at a residence along the intersection of US Highway 27 and Taylor Harris Road. The tornado moved towards Sandy Bottom Road where a few pine trees were snapped or uprooted. This tornado was rated an EF-1 with maximum estimated winds around 90 mph. A dual-pol tornadic debris signature (TDS) was evident on KEOX radar.

Early/Miller County line:

On Tuesday, a tornado traveled at 90 miles per hour starting at 3:15 p.m. and ended at 3:21 p.m., according to NWS.

Survey Summary:

A tornado touched down in a stand of trees across a field from Old Lucile Road. It continued to uproot several trees in front of the houses along Old Lucile road, as well as lift part of a metal roof on a small house. The tornado continued eastward towards Three Notch Road into Miller County where a live oak tree was uprooted, and a couple of large pine trees were snapped halfway up. The tornado again continued east where a couple of outbuildings and trees were blown down along Cooper Loop, Cannon Road, and Charlie Tiner Road. The tornado then lifted before it would have crossed US Highway 27. This tornado was rated EF-1 with maximum estimated winds of around 90 mph. A dual-pol tornadic debris signature (TDS) was evident on KEOX radar.

Mitchell County:

On Tuesday, a tornado traveled at 90 miles per hour starting at 4:12 p.m. and ended at 4:18 p.m., according to NWS.

Survey Summary:

A tornado touched down near the intersection of Faircloth Road and Tuton Road. It snapped a stand of large pine trees before moving east southeast towards a residence along Tuton Road. At the residence, it snapped and uprooted several large pine trees, uplifted and destroyed a carport, and slightly moved a tiny home off its foundation, but did not produce significant damage to it. The very evident path continued to a residence along Palm Road where it snapped a few pine trees across the field from the house. The tornado continued east towards Bobwhite Way where a stand of large pine trees and other miscellaneous trees were uprooted or snapped along the road. The path of the tornado was very evident through a plantation where a line of large pine trees was snapped or uprooted until Georgia Highway 93. A residence along Georgia Highway 93 had a front porch lifted off the house, as well as many large trees snapped or uprooted along the property. The tree damage continued towards the Mitchell and Colquitt County line where the tornado likely lifted. This tornado was rated an EF-1 with maximum winds of around 90 mph.

Lee County:

On Wednesday, a tornado in Lee County traveled at 105 miles per hour starting at 3:29 p.m. and ended at 3:37 p.m., according to NWS.

Survey Summary:

Tornado touched down southwest of the intersection of New York Road and Larsen Road in Lee County shortly before 3:30 p.m. The tornado caused considerable tree damage as it moved northeastward towards Lake Blackshear. There was also roof damage so several homes along the path. The damage was consistent with an EF-1 tornado with winds of approximately 105 mph. The start point was based on a combination of radar data and video of the tornado initiation found on social media.

Colquitt and Tift County:

On Wednesday, a tornado started at 11:05 p.m. and ended at 11:15 p.m. NWS is unaware of the EF rating and the estimated peak wind.

Survey Summary:

Approximate path of a tornado through along Colquitt-Worth County line into extreme southern Tift County. Tornado was confirmed via video on social media and a photo from emergency management. Other than a few trees down, no damage of note has been reported from this tornado, which passed through mostly farmland and unpopulated rural areas. Therefore, the rating is left as EF Unknown. The location and time are estimated from the video, photos, and radar data.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.